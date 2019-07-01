Horry County police, fire respond to report of arson at former music park

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police and fire crews responded to a report of arson at the former music park.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the former music park, located at 2904 Fantasy Way, for a report of an arson, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department. Upon arriving, the responding officer spoke with an Horry County Fire Rescue investigator, who reportedly stated that HCFR responded to the park for a structure fire. The fire investigator also reportedly said a preliminary investigation indicated two separate fires had been set and were not accidental.

A witness told police he saw smoke coming from the park and saw people putting something in the trunk of a vehicle and leaving the area, the report said.

The report said an investigator will take the case for follow-up.

