Horry County police identify man at center of fugitive search

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have released the identity of the man at the center of a fugitive search.

Roland Boucher, 63, of Murrells Inlet, has been identified as the person police were searching for in southern Horry County on Tuesday, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department. Boucher was arrested by Myrtle Beach police around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 38th Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass.

Boucher was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and remains in the center as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to booking records. He is charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature. No bond has been set.

The Horry County Police Department had an increase in patrols in the southern precinct of the county Tuesday.

The Southern Precinct includes the Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Garden City areas. Police tell News13 the patrols started at around 11 a.m. Tuesday and concluded just before 1 p.m.

