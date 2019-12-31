Horry County police investigate after infant dies

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after an infant died.

Officers responded to a report of a child not breathing in the Loris area on December 24, according to an incident report from the Horry County police Department. Officers arrived at Loris Hospital, where the child was in the emergency room and staff were performing CPR.

The report says the family was located in the hospital’s chapel area and stated they were giving the child a bath. The child was picked up and it was noticed he wasn’t breathing, and help was called.

According to Mikayla Moskov, with the HCPD, the infant has died.

