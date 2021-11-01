Horry County police investigate after man dies of gunshot wound

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a man died Sunday morning of a gunshot wound, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Patrick Smith, 49, of Marshville, North Carolina, died at a hospital Sunday morning, McSpadden said. It is believed the incident happened Friday night or Saturday morning along Shore Drive, but McSpadden said that information is preliminary and could change.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No other information was immediately available.

News13 has reached out to police for more information.