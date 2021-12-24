Horry County police investigate after shots fired during apparent robbery near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating Friday morning after shots were fired during an apparent robbery near Longs, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department.

Police said shots appeared to be fired during a robbery near Radius Road. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, Moskov said.

No other information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

