CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting outside of Conway Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened on Warf Drive around 5 p.m.

Police said community members may see an increase police presence in the area but there is no threat to the community.

There is no word if anyone was injured. Count on News13 for updates.