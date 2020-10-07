Horry County police investigate Wednesday morning shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Myrtle Beach.

According to police, someone complained of hearing loud banging on her windows on Intracoastal Village Court in Myrtle Beach around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the woman said she was sleeping at the time and was woken up. She also said it sounded like someone was hitting the window with beer bottles.

According to the police report, a second person told police around 1:45 a.m. a white truck pulled into the neighborhood that they had never seen there before. The second person told police they went around the truck and parked at their house, and a short time later heard multiple gunshots.

The second person said the truck went down to the end of the cul-de-sac and waited for a few minutes before leaving, according to the police report. The second person told police they captured the white truck on surveillance cameras.

Officers found shell casings in the roadway and shattered windows and bullet holes in a house.

According to the police report, police spoke over the phone to the person who allegedly lives at that house, who said they haven’t been home for a while and everyone was ok. The woman eventually stopped answering questions, police said.

Police then kicked down the front door to the person’s house and found no one was inside and there was no blood present, according to the police report. Police said it was obvious someone still lived in the house.

Inside the house, police also found a bag of marijuana in plain view.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case. No arrests have been made.