HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting on Dick Pond Road outside of Surfside Beach near Socastee.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:23 p.m. No victims have been located.

Community members may see an increased police presence in the area.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.