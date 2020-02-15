Horry County police at the scene of death investigation near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Detectives are investigating a death just outside of Conway and traffic may be slow in the area, Horry County Police reported in a tweet.

The death investigation is near the 1200 block of Bucksport Road outside of Conway.

“Community members will see patrol vehicles and detectives in the area,” the department reported. Traffic on Bucksport Road may be slow.

This is an active investigation and a developing story.

