Horry County police investigating after 1 person shot in Conway area on Sunday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Conway area, Horry County police said.

According to an incident report, officers responded about 2 p.m. to an area on Oak Street to investigate a report of a shooting, but after arriving, they determined that the incident actually happened on Wayside Road.

Authorities have not released information about the victim’s condition or whether any arrests have been made.

The incident report said no one was at the home when officers arrived, but while they were investigating, someone who lived there arrived and allowed them to go inside and complete a “safety sweep” of the residence.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.