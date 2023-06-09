HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a bank robbery, the department posted on Facebook Friday morning.

The robbery happened at Anderson Brothers Bank on the corner of Highway 9 and Charter Drive between Longs and Little River.

According to a News13 reporter on the scene, just over half a dozen Horry County Police cars were outside the bank and police were telling patrons the bank was temporarily closed.

Detectives could be seen taking pictures and walking in and out with supplies, according to a News13 reporter.

No one was harmed in the robbery, according to police.

Horry County Police is asking anyone with information about the robbery to call their tipline at 843-915-8477.

Count on News13 for updates.