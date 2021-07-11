Horry County police capture suspect wanted in carjacking in Allsbrook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have captured a suspect who fled from officers after a carjacking Sunday morning, the Horry County Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Information about the suspect or details about the arrest were immediately available. HCPD said officers and K9s had been searching for the suspect in an area near Highway 701 and Highway 19 in Allsbrook.

HCPD described the suspect as having brown hair. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520. Count on News13 for updates.