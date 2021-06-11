Horry County police officer fired for lying under oath during testimony

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was fired for lying while testifying during a preliminary hearing in court, according to documents obtained from the department.

Tyler Blake Jackson, of Loris, was hired by the HCPD in 2018 after serving in both the Nichols and Loris police departments. He lied under oath, according to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

“Officer Jackson gave testimony in a court of law that was not truthful,” the termination notice shows. “This occurred during a preliminary hearing in a DV case. The testimony was determined to be untrue during an internal investigation.”

Jackson was fired on April 20 due to misconduct and, “Willfully making false, misleading, incomplete, deceitful, or incorrect statements to any court of competent jurisdiction, or their staff members, whether under oath or not.”

No charges have been filed against Jackson.