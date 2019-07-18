Horry County police search for suspect ‘considered armed and dangerous’ after responding to aggravated assault on Hwy 544

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for a suspect after responding to an aggravated assault on Highway 544 on Thursday.

Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department, said officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the 1900 block of Hwy. 544 in the Conway area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a robbery with one person injured.

Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for an aggravated assault, theft of a weapon, and a vehicle theft.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun during the incident and may also have a 9 m.m. handgun that was reportedly stolen from the victim.

The suspect is described as “a heavyset black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt” and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim’s truck, which police say was stolen from the scene, was found abandoned near Holly Lane on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.