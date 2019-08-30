Horry County police respond to reported shooting, 1 person taken to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police responded to a reported shooting overnight and one person was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to the area of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and Wet Circle around 1:55 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. Upon driving to this location, officers located the victim in the area of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and Will Park Lane.

The report says the victim “appeared to have an apparent wound on the back of his neck laying on the ground.” A witness reportedly told police he crashed his car in an attempt to leave, and that both he and the victim exited the vehicle and walked about one quarter of a mile to the location where they were found by police.

According to the report, other units arrived at the scene and attempted to locate a possible suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Horry County EMS.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST NEWS: