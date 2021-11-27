Horry County police responding to shooting near River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police responded to the report of a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the department’s Twitter.
The department posted at about 1:40 p.m. that the shooting was at Augusta Plantation near River Oaks Drive. A photo from the scene shows emergency vehicles outside of an apartment complex.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-8477.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.