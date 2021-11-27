Horry County police responding to shooting near River Oaks Drive

Police responded to the scene of a shooting Nov. 27, 2021, at Augusta Plantation. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police responded to the report of a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the department’s Twitter.

The department posted at about 1:40 p.m. that the shooting was at Augusta Plantation near River Oaks Drive. A photo from the scene shows emergency vehicles outside of an apartment complex.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

