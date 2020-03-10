HCPD: Woman with dementia found safe, search continues for other ‘at risk’ woman

UPDATE:

Horry County police say Leslie Cara Alcorn, 52, has been found safe.

CAROLINA FOREST, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department are searching for two women they say are “at risk.”

Leslie Cara Alcorn, 52, has early onset dementia and “is considered at risk,” Horry County police say in a release. Alcorn was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Santee River Road outside of Myrtle Beach wearing “red Christmas pajama pants with a reindeer pattern on them, and a beige/cream-colored sweater.” She is described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 110 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Allison Cavoli, 26, was last seen on March 8 in the Carolina Forest area and is “at risk,” HCPD says in a tweet. Cavoli is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say “she is believed to be a risk to herself.”

Leslie Cara Alcorn (left) and Allison Cavoli (right). Photos courtesy of Horry County Police Department.

Anyone with information about Alcorn’s location is asked to call 843-248-1520. If you have information about Cavoli’s location, you’re asked to call 843-915-8477.

