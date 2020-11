HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with on-going investigations in Horry County.

Patrick Cassidy, 30, is wanted in connection with multiple theft and larceny investigations, according to the Horry County police.

Most recently, Cassidy is believed to have fled a traffic stop while driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Cassidy’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.