Horry County police searching for stolen antique vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen antique vehicle.

A 1932 Ford Coupe was taken between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 from Forestbrook Storage on Forestbrook Road, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department.

At the time of its theft, the vehicle was in a 24-foot, dual axle, black enclosed trailer.

The vehicle has a NY Farm license plate with the number 4559-FF and VIN 505572.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police at (843) 915-8477.