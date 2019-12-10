Horry County police seek woman for pepper spraying employee at Tanger Outlets store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for a woman who pepper sprayed an employee at a Tanger Outlets store.

Around 6 p.m. on December 9, Horry County police received a report of an assault on an employee at the North Face store at the Tanger Outlets, located on Kings Road off Highway 17 in the Myrtle Beach area.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of customers had been noted by store employees for suspected shoplifting. Employees then began store-dictated standard intervention procedures,” HCPD said.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

Employees reported to police the customers started to “become irate,” police said. “As the situation escalated, one of the employees began recording the encounter on a cell phone.”

“While leaving the store, one of the customers noted the camera and, after momentarily leaving the store, she quickly returned and sprayed the employee who was recording with pepper spray,” police added. “After that, the suspect fled. The customer who used the pepper spray is now wanted for assault.”

Count on News13 for updates.