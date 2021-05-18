Horry County Police seeking tips in deadly shooting of 16-year-old girl in January

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are asking for tips as they continue to investigate a Jan. 15 shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and another person wounded.

The Horry County Police Department made the request Tuesday in a Facebook Post.

The shooting that killed Katrina Jackson, 16, happened about midnight on Hemingway Road near Cedar Branch. Other victims in the incident reported that they were leaving Cedar Branch Road when another vehicle pulled out, as if to pass them, and then someone inside began shooting, HCPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wydra at 843-915-8477. Count on News 13 for updates to this case.