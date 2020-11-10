Horry County police warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement, demanding money over phone

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are warning of a phone scam in which scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers and demanding money.

Police said the scammers are demanding payment for “urgent legal matters.” HCPD said it will never make a call and demand payment over the phone.

⚠️PHONE SCAM FRAUD – IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT⚠️



REMINDER: HCPD personnel will never call you and demand payment over the phone.



Our agency has been made aware of a scam…



DETAILS: https://t.co/WmVJHia4rn pic.twitter.com/MUuEWe2kiM — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) November 10, 2020

Anyone who gets a phone call like this is asked to hang up and report it to the department.

HCPD applauded the community members who received the calls and contacted the department to verify if it was real — the best course of action.