Horry County police warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement, demanding money over phone

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are warning of a phone scam in which scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers and demanding money.
Police said the scammers are demanding payment for “urgent legal matters.” HCPD said it will never make a call and demand payment over the phone.
Anyone who gets a phone call like this is asked to hang up and report it to the department.
HCPD applauded the community members who received the calls and contacted the department to verify if it was real — the best course of action.