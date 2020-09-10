Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns against Concealed Weapons Permit scam

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning against a Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) scam.

According to deputies, several online events promoting a “live online conceal carry class” was advertised on social media in September. The event was hosted by Fist 365.

“We have received an increase of inquiries regarding Virginia Non-Resident Concealed Weapons Permits due to various social media advertisements promoting online certifications,” Chief Deputy Tom Fox said.

Fox said South Carolina doesn’t recognize Virginia Non-Resident CWPs and does not fingerprint for non-resident CWPs.

“Please be cautious when applying for CWPs through online classes,” Fox said.

According to SLED, most CWP applicants must first attend training through a certified instructor.

Information about CWPs can be found on SLED’s website.