Horry County teen charged with attempted murder, other crimes in Conway sexual assault investigation

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County teenager has been accused of attempted murder and multiple other crimes as part of an investigation that began over Halloween weekend when police were called to investigate an alleged sexual assault near Coastal Carolina University.

According to Conway police, the incident happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Highway 544. The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted and that the suspects then left in her car.

Other charges against Ja’Real Tavon Warren, 17, of Green Sea, include kidnapping; carjacking; criminal sexual conduct; assault of a high and aggravated nature; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol; grand larceny; and two fraud charges. He is being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Police have not released additional information about the investigation. but said the Coastal Carolina University Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Office Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in locating Warren.

Conway Police are also asking for the public’s help finding another person connected to the investigation. Police said Mije Basnight is 5-foot-8 and weighs 135 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1799.