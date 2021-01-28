Horry County’s police chief says homicide rate more than tripled from 2019 to 2020

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says there has been a spike in violent crimes, including murder and manslaughter.

Chief Joseph Hill says the homicide rate in Horry County more than tripled last year, but he says it’s unclear how much issues stemming from the pandemic are responsible for that rise.

“I don’t know what that’s attributed to,” said Chief Hill. “We could all take a guess, I could guess, but there’s no definitive research on why that spike has occurred.”

Chief Hill says there were 33 murders and manslaughters in Horry County last year. That’s up from 10 homicides in 2019. The police department is also tracking more petty crimes like theft.

Chief Hill also expressed concern about more suicides in the county.

“I would ask folks to take advantage of counseling services, some of the mental health services around here, before it gets to the point where folks feel like that’s the last resort for them,” Chief Hill said.

At J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson says the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is working with the jail every week to prevent the virus from spreading. Last month, 56 inmates tested positive in the jail’s largest outbreak. There are currently 10 inmates and 8 employees who are positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Thompson says he thinks the jail has done a good job in protecting everyone.

“We’re averaging about 585 people per day at this particular time with inmates and then, you got a staff of 300 people, so that’s a lot of people in a small area,” Sheriff Thompson said.

Sheriff Thompson also says the majority of employees of the sheriff’s office who want the vaccine have taken their second dose. None of the inmates at the county’s jail have been vaccinated yet.

Sheriff Thompson didn’t say when the general jail population would be vaccinated.