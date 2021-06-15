How violent has 2021 been? Heatmaps show extent of shootings in Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee areas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The area has seen several waves of gun violence this year, according to a crime analysis by News13.

News13 created the heatmap based off of information compiled from law enforcement within the station’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. Law enforcement can sometimes take weeks, or even months, to release information about shootings to news agencies.

The data shows that there have been only 65 days this year without a shooting, as of noon on June 15, which was the 166th day of the year. The longest stretch of shootings this year lasted eight days. The longest stretch of days without gun violence has been five days, which occurred once in February, and once in April. There has been an average of more than one shooting a day this year.

The shootings have mostly been clustered in Darlington and Florence counties.

The graphic below depicts how violent each day this year has been. Each line represents one day. Days without shootings are a pale red, with the color getting darker the more violent a day was.

There have been at least 116 non-fatal shootings within News13’s coverage area this year, with another 61 ending in at least one death. At least 65 people have died this year in shootings.

The most violent day this year has been March 25, with five shootings. Four of them were fatal.

As of noon on June 15, there had been at least 12 non-fatal shootings this month and eight fatal ones, killing a total of nine people.

The graphic below depicts days with or without gun violence within News13’s coverage area. Days with at least one shooting are black. Days without gun violence are in white.

News13 is not including suicides in the data, although accidental shootings are counted.

Among this month’s deaths are 52-year old Darren Grainger, 34-year old Branden Harshaw, 34-year old Alena Hull, 46-year-old Valeria Kwaita Baccus, 19-year-old Ja’Leel Stephens, 21-year-old Kanon Cook Melvin, 32-year-old Phillip Huggins and 18-year-old Trevon Davion Wilson. One victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

Stephens and Melvin were killed Thursday in a double homicide on Willoughby Lane, near Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach, in what police have said was a drug deal gone bad.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the case — 20-year-old Brady Gilcrease, 21-year-old Brandon Hembree and 20-year-old Daniel Hembree.