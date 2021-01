CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is searching for two individuals wanted for multiple armed robberies on Friday night.

The incidents occurred at the Homewood Grill on Hwy 701 N and and the Sunhouse on Hwy 90, both near Conway.

These are the suspects below:

Courtesy: HCPD

Call 843-248-1520 if you have any information.

