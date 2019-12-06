Inmate found unresponsive in cell at Georgetown County Detention Center, taken to hospital

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – An inmate has been taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a cell at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Corrections officers found the inmate unresponsive Friday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Corrections staff provided medical attention to the inmate.

“The inmate, still unresponsive but alive, was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital,” the GCSO said.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been contacted to investigate.

