Investigation continues following Loris shooting that left 1 dead, 5 others hurt

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A shooting Saturday night in Loris left one dead and five others hurt.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday off Harrelson Avenue in city limits. Neighbors say it happened outside an apartment complex there.

Myron Spain, 32, of Loris was killed on scene, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Four others were taken to the hospital. Two were still receiving treatment as of Monday morning. One was confirmed to have undergone surgery.

“To have something like this happen in our city is actually shocking,” Chief Gary Buley of Loris police said. “We just want to try to solve this as fast and proficient as we can.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting in the investigation in an effort to do just that.

“Due to the size of the crime and the crime scene, we decided to go with SLED where they can assist us on a daily basis,” Chief Buley said.

Chief Buley also has three investigators from his department on the case. The department has ramped up patrol across town to make everyone feel safer.

Some neighbors are worried, though.

“I was in the house cooking and I heard something that sounded like fireworks,” Myrrand Fipps said. “Probably five minutes later I went and looked outside. When I walked outside, I seen the body. Laying in front of the house.”

Fipps said she hadn’t slept since Saturday.

“Every noise I hear, I come right back outside or I come looking through the windows not knowing what’s going on,” Fipps said.

Wendy Stalvey was also shaken up by the ordeal.

“I am very much so very scared right now,” she said. “I used to come outside in the daytime and walk around in the yard but I don’t even do that anymore.”

One person showed us bullet holes in their wall and paper shredder.

