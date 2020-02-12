Jamie ‘Green Eyes’ Stanley wanted for smash-and-grab thefts in Horry Co.

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a man wanted on 10 counts of burglary, mostly smash-and-grab thefts, in Horry County.

On their Facebook page, police say Jamie ‘Green Eyes’ Stanley has been active in the northern part of the county. He’s been known to frequent the Poplar Community in Longs, as well as parts of Little River and North Myrtle Beach.

Evidence shows that Stanley most often commits smash-and-grab’ thefts of cigarettes at area businesses, police say.

Anyone with information about Stanley’s location is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.