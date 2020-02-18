Judge denies bond for suspect in deadly Waccamaw Bingo Hall shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A judge denied bond for a suspect in a deadly shooting at an Horry County bingo hall.
On February 10, a judge denied a request for bond for Derrick Rivera, according to court documents.
Rivera, of Georgetown, and Bradford Britton, also of Georgetown, were arrested in the case, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department.
Warrants suggest Rivera was the shooter. He has a long criminal record in South Carolina, including charges in for attempted murder. You can take a look at his SLED arrest record here.
Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr., 73, and Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46, were killed after an attempted robbery ended with gunfire in July 2019, according to a press release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
