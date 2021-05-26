Judge lifts home detention order from former Horry County deputy coroner charged with murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A former county deputy coroner charged with murder no longer has home detention as part of his bond requirement, according to the solicitor’s office.

Christopher Dontell, 37, of Conway, is one of two people charged with murder in connection with the death of Gregory Rice, whose body was found in early November after being reported missing in October. Meagan Jackson, 35, of Conway, faces the same charge in the case.

Dontell was released to home detention on a bond of $125,000 in November after he was charged. A judge modified the conditions of his bond and removed the home detention requirement, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Other bond conditions remain in place, including that he have no contact with the victim’s family or Meagan Jackson.

Jackson, who is the mother of the murdered man’s children, was granted a $100,000 surety bond and ordered to have no contact with her children, relatives, or Dontell.

Dontell met Jackson while she worked as a contractor. The state said Dontell and Jackson admitted to having an affair. The state also said there were substantial efforts to hide Rice’s body.

Prosecutors showed photos at a bond hearing of Dontell with a shopping cart full of items they say were later found on a murdered man’s body. He was shopping at a home improvement store where surveillance video shows him with a cart containing cement blocks, zip ties, a tarp, and tie-downs, all of which were found on Gregory Rice’s recovered body, according to prosecutors.