Judge revokes bond for woman accused of murder with ex-Horry County deputy coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was revoked Thursday for Meagan Jackson, the woman accused of murder with former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

Jackson’s bond can be revisited if she’s not tried within 180 days.

The state filed the motion to revoke bond after Jackson allegedly violated her bond by being pinged on a GPS tracker at locations she wasn’t permitted to be in based on conditions of her bond. She also allegedly had contact with Dontell physically and over phone, which was another condition of her bond, according to court documents obtained by News13.

The motion also said Jackson has had a child since being released from jail on bond in November and had lived without any incidents until she was arrested for allegedly violated her bond conditions.

Jackson was taken into custody June 3 for a home detention violation, according to the solicitor’s office. Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter filed the motion to revoke her bond. Jackson’s attorney also filed a motion to modify her bond.

Jackson and Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

News13 also reported Wednesday that the victim’s family filed a lawsuit against Jackson and Dontell.

