Jury selection begins in new trial for Horry County murder case from 20 years ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jury selection began Monday in a new trial for an Horry County murder case from 20 years ago, according to the solicitor’s office.

Gary Wayne Bennett was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 2002 for the death of Eva Marie Martin in 2000.

Bennett appealed the conviction, “alleging that the trial judge erred when ruling that the jury was not permitted to hear impeaching evidence of Lindsay’s prior murder conviction at Defendant’s trial,” according to the motion. Andrew Lindsay was a co-defendant in the case.

Bennett also filed a motion to dismiss in September 2019, claiming Horry County police destroyed the evidence in the case and prevented him from having a fair trial. That motion was denied in January.