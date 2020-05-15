Police investigating shooting near Surfside Beach

Police on scene of incident near Surfside Beach (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Surfside Beach, according to public information officer, Mikayla Moskov.

The call came in just before 10:00 p.m. near Maddington Place Dr. and Deerfield Links Dr., police said.

A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community, Moskov said.

Moskov said one person is seriously injured. A News13 crew is on scene.

🚨INVESTIGATION – SHOOTING🚨#HCPD is investigating a shooting that took place just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Maddington Place near Surfside Beach.



One person was seriously injured.



A suspect is in custody.



There is no threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/yZowLv1PDL — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Count on News13 us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: