HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Surfside Beach, according to public information officer, Mikayla Moskov.
The call came in just before 10:00 p.m. near Maddington Place Dr. and Deerfield Links Dr., police said.
A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community, Moskov said.
Moskov said one person is seriously injured. A News13 crew is on scene.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 us for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Waccamaw Indian tribe receives federal aid to feed members during pandemic
- Police investigating shooting near Surfside Beach
- 62-year-old man dies in lawnmower accident in Marion County
- List of Horry County Schools graduation plans by high school
- House Republicans say China should be held accountable for coronavirus spread