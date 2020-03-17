Little River man accused of punching woman in face, strangling her

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man is accused of punching a woman in the face and strangling her.

Brian Andrew Meier, 25, of Little River is charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 3:40 p.m. Friday and remains in the center without bond.

Brian Andrew Meier (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Myrtle Beach police officers responded on March 12 to Jefferson Place, according to an arrest warrant. Officers met with a victim, who reported the incident happened on 67th Avenue North. The victim reported the suspect punched her in the face, threw her around an apartment, struck her head against the wall and floor and strangled her, causing her to have trouble breathing and “see stars.” The victim also told police she thought she was going to die during the alleged incident. The suspect is also alleged to have prevented the victim from calling for help and taking the victim’s car keys, house keys and purse with forms of identification, bank cards and cash.

The warrant adds responding officers “were able to observe severe injuries to her face and neck that corroborated the victim’s story.”

JRLDC booking records show that Meier has been booked on domestic violence charges three separate times since November:

January 27, 2020 : charges included domestic violence-3rd degree and resisting arrest

: charges included domestic violence-3rd degree and resisting arrest December 16, 2019 : charges included domestic violence-3rd degree, driving under suspension, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and assault and battery-3rd degree

: charges included domestic violence-3rd degree, driving under suspension, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and assault and battery-3rd degree November 1, 2019: charges included domestic violence- 2nd degree

