Little River man arrested after police say he shot an occupied car

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Horry County Police Department) Michel Darnell Bellamy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 24-year-old Little River man after he shot a man’s car while he was inside of it, according to authorities.

Michel Darnell Bellamy shot a man’s car while the man was leaving their house at about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Police said that Bellamy had called the man earlier in the day and threatened to kill him. 

The report did not state if the man was injured in the shooting. 

Bellamy is charged with five accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of attempted murder. No bail had been set for his charges, as of Tuesday morning.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories