Little River man charged, accused of sexually assaulting child under 11

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has been charged and is accused of sexually assaulting a child under 11 years old.

Officers responded for a sex crime on July 5, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The victim told police that between 4-5 a.m. on July 4, she received a phone call from the suspect, who reportedly told her to come outside and that he had weed, the report said. The victim said she met with the suspect and got into his vehicle, and they smoked marijuana. The victim said as she went to exit the vehicle, the suspect locked the door and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is identified in the report as Matthew David Miller, of Little River.

Matthew David Miller (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Miller, 32, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 in the first degree and contempt of family court by adult offense, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 7:15 a.m. on October 2 and remains in the center as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Bond was set at $30,000 on the criminal sexual conduct charge.

LATEST HEADLINES: