Little River man charged after alleged threatening woman with butcher knife

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River man is facing charges after allegedly using a butcher knife to break into a bedroom and threatening a woman with it.

Jacob Denzil Conner Bay, 25, of Little River, broke into the locked bedroom and assaulted the woman by “punching and kicking her down to the floor of the bedroom,” according to an incident report from Horry County police. Bay allegedly took the victim’s phone when she tried to contact 911, and continued assaulting her. Bay is then accused of stealing two bottles of the woman’s medication and fleeing the scene on foot, leaving the victim’s phone behind, which she used to contact police.

The victim had injuries consistent with the described assault, but refused treatment, according to police.

Bay is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, and other related charges.

Bay is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.

