Little River man charged in connection with Surfside Beach area shooting

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River man was arrested after a shooting in the Surfside Beach area Sunday, according to Horry County police.

Police said they responded to a shooting on Cloister Drive in the Surfside Beach area Sunday just after 4 a.m.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The police report lists a second victim but it is unclear if that person was shot.

Rashameal Power God Allah, 44, of Little River, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond.

