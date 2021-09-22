Longs man accused of attempted murder after shooting in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday after authorities said he shot into a car with a person in it.

Darrickreco Mantillo Laws, of Longs, was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, the sale or delivery of a pistol and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has not had bail set.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Conway police responded to the area of Hemingway Chapel Road and Highway 378 for a report of shots fired, according to an incident report. After arriving, police determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Highway 378 and Tampa Lane.

Laws is accused of shooting into a Tahoe with the intent to kill someone, according to an arrest warrant. A bullet also hit a garage door.