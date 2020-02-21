Longs man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor he met on social media

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man is facing charges after being accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor he met on social media, according to police.

Police say Javier Ayala Davila, 21, of Longs, picked up the victim at her home on December 15. Police haven’t provided any information on which social media he was using.

Davila took the victim to an unknown location that could not be identified by the victim, where the criminal sexual conduct occurred, according to police.

Davila was charged Thursday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, age 11 to 14. He is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.