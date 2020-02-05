Longs man arrested, accused of abandoning his dogs during Hurricane Florence

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A Longs man has been arrested after allegedly abandoning his dogs during Hurricane Florence.

Kishan Rama Raunak Johnson, 19, of Longs, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8 a.m. on Tuesday on a charge of abandonment of animals and one charge of “care and treatment,” booking records show. Bond was set at $1,000 and Johnson was released around 1 p.m. the same day.

Kishan Rama Raunak Johnson (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Officers responded to Half Pint Road in the Longs area on September 27, 2018 for a welfare check, according to an incident report. As officers were approaching the address of where the dogs were at, they noticed “a few of them running loose in the roadway” and as police “turned into the driveway those dogs came back on the property.”

Officers walked to property to check the condition of the animals and noticed that the dogs “had their hip bones showing prominently along with ribs and back bone,” the report said. “Severe of the dogs had red irritated skin with hair missing as well.”

Officers also say they “noticed a 5-6 week old puppy hanging upside down from an elevated dog pen,” according to the report. The puppy appeared to be dead, but as officers approached, the puppy “began to move its back legs.”

Police also say they noticed the mother dog was roaming the property. An officer opened the dog pen and was “able to wiggle the puppy free at which time the mother dog came up” and was put inside in the dog pen to be with the puppies.

Officers also “noticed that some of the dog house being used on the property were barrels and not dog house,” said the report. Two dogs were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

