Longs man arrested for indecent exposure facing armed robbery, other charges

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man arrested for indecent exposure Sunday in North Myrtle Beach is facing charges in several other crimes.

Police responded to the 17th Ave. South beach access in North Myrtle Beach Sunday for a report of indecent exposure after Jeremy Donnie Clark, 21, of Longs, was accused of exposing and touching himself in the parking lot after asking a woman for directions.

When Clark was arrested Sunday, the 2014 black Cadillac he was driving matched a vehicle description given by witnesses and seen on surveillance cameras near the location of an armed robbery around 9:17 p.m. on April 30 in the 900 block of S. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

In the armed robbery, two suspects pointed a silver revolver at a woman, shoved her to the ground, and stole her purse, police said. The suspects fled the scene and Clark allegedly approached the woman while she was on the ground, pointed a silver revolver at her and threatened to kill her if she got up.

Clark then fled towards 10th Ave. South and got into a black 4-door sedan, according to the police report.

The victim was uninjured but in her stolen purse was $700 cash, several debit and credit cards, checks, reading glasses, prescription medicine, and a Mercedes key ring with seven keys, police said.

At the time of the crimes, Clark was wearing an ankle monitor pending charges from an armed sexual assault in May 2019.

Police said they reached out to the company that manages Clark’s ankle monitor and his location was pinged on 11th Ave. South about five minutes after the armed robbery, police said. Clark’s ankle monitor was also pinged at the location of an unrelated crime.

On June 9, officers went to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to serve all of the warrants.

Clark is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count each of escape, violation of electronic monitoring, kidnapping, and first degree burglary.

Clark is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

Clark is a former employee of the City of North Myrtle Beach. He was hired in March 2019 as a full-time public works employee and was fired in May 2019.