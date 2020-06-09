Longs man arrested for indecent exposure in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was arrested Sunday for indecent exposure in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Police responded to the 17th Ave. South beach access in North Myrtle Beach Sunday for a report of indecent exposure.

Police report that a woman was in the parking lot around 8:15 a.m. when a black Cadillac 4-door sedan parked next to her car. The driver, later identified as Jeremy Clark, 21, of Longs, asked the woman for directions to the Wyndham hotel. The woman told Clark she was not from the area and went back to her car to get her phone, police said.

The woman told police when she approached the passenger side door of the Cadillac, Clark exposed and began touching himself, according to the police report. He continued to touch himself as the woman tried talking to him so she walked away, police said.

The woman was able to get the license plate of Clark’s vehicle, which police ran through SCDMV and found the vehicle was registered to Clark. Police checked video from a nearby business and observed Clark’s Cadillac around 8:31 a.m. traveling west on 17th Ave S, making a u-turn at Holly Drive, and then traveling eastbound, according to the police report.

In the video, the passenger window is rolled down and the man driving matched the description of Clark given to police by the woman.

Officers responded to a similar incident where the vehicle and suspect description matched what was described in this case. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Clark was identified as the driver and the woman was able to identify him as the suspect.

Clark was charged with indecent exposure and taken to the North Myrtle Beach Jail.