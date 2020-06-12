Longs man charged in connection with Little River home invasion captured on camera

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was charged Tuesday in connection with a home invasion in Little River that was captured on camera by a Ring doorbell.

Jeremy Donnie Clark, 21, is one of three suspects captured on camera breaking into a home on Riverwood Court around 9:50 p.m. April 30, Horry County police said.

Police said the three suspects locked a male resident in a bedroom and demanded money from a female resident. No cash could be provided so the suspects drove off in a black sedan.

Two other suspects in the case still haven’t been identified by police.

How police connected Clark to other crimes after an indecent exposure arrest

Clark was arrested Sunday after reports of indecent exposure. Police said they were able to connect him to other crimes after the 2014 black Cadillac he was driving matched the description of a vehicle given in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery happened in the 900 block of South Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach shortly after the home invasion, according to police.

In the armed robbery, two suspects pointed a silver revolver at a woman, shoved her to the ground, and stole her purse, police said. The suspects fled the scene and Clark allegedly approached the woman while she was on the ground, pointed a silver revolver at her and threatened to kill her if she got up.

Clark then fled towards 10th Ave. South and got into a black 4-door sedan, according to the police report.

At the time of the crimes, Clark was wearing an ankle monitor pending charges from an armed sexual assault in May 2019, police said. Clark’s location was pinged near 11th Ave. South about five minutes after the armed robbery in North Myrtle Beach and was also pinged at the exact location of the home invasion in Little River.

On June 9, officers went to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to serve all of the warrants.

Clark is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count each of escape, violation of electronic monitoring, kidnapping, and first degree burglary.

Clark is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

Clark is a former employee of the City of North Myrtle Beach, spokesperson Pat Dowling confirmed. He was hired in March 2019 as a full-time public works employee and was fired in May 2019.