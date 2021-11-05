Longs man charged with attempted murder after August shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an August shooting, according to police.

Frank Samanta Vereen, 20, of Longs, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Vereen is accused of shooting a victim in the right thigh after a dispute Aug. 8 outside of the Party Shop bar on Highway 90 in Little River, according to a warrant and police report obtained by News13.

Police were flagged down on Highway 17 near Grand Strand Medical Center by a vehicle driving with hazard lights and honking the horn, according to the police report. The officer realized it may have been a medical emergency due to the proximity to the hospital.

The investigation found that the victim was shot outside of the Party Shop bar after a fight between the suspect and the victim, according to police.

Vereen was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on a $20,000 bond.