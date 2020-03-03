Longs man charged with criminal sexual conduct with 14-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Longs man is facing a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.

Officers responded to a school in Loris on Feburary 18 for a report of a sexual assault, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. The 14-year-old victim told police she had been assaulted.

The report lists the suspect as Jerome Michael Williams, 47, of Longs.

Jerome Michael Williams (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Williams is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 in the 2nd degree, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. Williams was booked around 7:10 a.m. Monday and remains in the center pending a $20,000 bond.

