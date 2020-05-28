Longs man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11-14, according to police.

Police responded to Snowberry Drive in Longs at 4:00 a.m., Tuesday for a report of a sexual assault, when someone received a call from the victim who said she was sexually assaulted, according to the police report.

When police arrived, the victim was in apparent distress, and provided police with the code to get in the front door, the report said.

Police made contact with John Peter Kehborn Jr., 46, of Longs, who asked police to speak in the garage about the incident, police said. When police asked him what happened, he got flustered.

Police arrested Kehborn and the victim was transported by ambulance for medical needs.

Kehborn was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and held on $20,000 bond.