Longs man charged with murder following deadly shooting

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting Friday morning in Longs.

Tyrell Vanquiz Harrison, 20, of Longs is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a press release from Horry County police.

Police said ‘Harrison did shoot two individuals with malice aforethought while inside a vehicle, causing the death of one and life-threatening injuries for the other.’

The shooting happened on Plantation Drive in the Freemont area of Longs around 4 a.m. Friday.

The victim who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Tyrone Davis, 49, of the Longs area.

Harrison is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is expected to face a judge Saturday at 3 p.m.

